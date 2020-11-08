200811-N-JL568-1009 SOUTH CHINA SEA (August 11, 2020) Operations Specialist 3rd Class Jack Noble, from Kansas City, Miss., stands watch aboard the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Shiloh (CG 67). Shiloh is forward-deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations in support of security and stability in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Isaac Maxwell)
|Date Taken:
|08.11.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.17.2020 19:56
|Photo ID:
|6318188
|VIRIN:
|200811-N-JL568-1009
|Resolution:
|5568x3712
|Size:
|696.5 KB
|Location:
|SOUTH CHINA SEA
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|2
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, USS Shiloh Watch [Image 4 of 4], by PO3 Isaac Maxwell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
