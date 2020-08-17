Bravo Company MCMAP

Recruits with Bravo Company, 1st Recruit Training Battalion, participate in a Marine Corps Martial Arts training session at Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego, Aug. 17, 2020. Recruits were instructed to execute the different techniques step-by-step to ensure they were performed correctly. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Zachary T. Beatty)
