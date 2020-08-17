Recruits with Bravo Company, 1st Recruit Training Battalion, participate in a Marine Corps Martial Arts training session at Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego, Aug. 17, 2020. Recruits were instructed to execute the different techniques step-by-step to ensure they were performed correctly. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Zachary T. Beatty)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.17.2020 Date Posted: 08.17.2020 19:01 Photo ID: 6318120 VIRIN: 200817-M-VX661-1108 Resolution: 3670x5505 Size: 1.13 MB Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US Web Views: 6 Downloads: 1 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Bravo Company MCMAP [Image 9 of 9], by LCpl Zachary Beatty, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.