U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Cedric Gray, a 125th Fighter Wing fuels specialist, directs an R-11 fuel truck in preparation for refueling a CV-22 Osprey aircraft at the Jacksonville Air National Guard Base, FL, Aug. 13, 2020. Two CV-22 Osprey aircraft landed on the flight line for refueling before returning to their home at Floridia Air National Guard, Det 2 based at Hurlburt Field. The FLANG Det 2 aids the 8th Special Operations Squadron and the 801st Special Operations Aircraft Maintenance Squadron to sync and form continuity within the CV-22 Osprey Community. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech Sgt. Chelsea Smith)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.13.2020 Date Posted: 08.17.2020 19:43 Photo ID: 6318105 VIRIN: 200813-Z-XV261-1099 Resolution: 3840x2160 Size: 4.01 MB Location: JACKSONVILLE, FL, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, CV-22 Ospreys land at 125th Fighter Wing [Image 2 of 2], by TSgt Chelsea Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.