    CV-22 Ospreys land at 125th Fighter Wing [Image 1 of 2]

    CV-22 Ospreys land at 125th Fighter Wing

    JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES

    08.13.2020

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Chelsea Smith 

    125th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Brannon Stewart, 125th Fighter Wing fuel systems specialist, extends a fuel service hose to refuel a CV-22 Osprey aircraft on the flight line of Jacksonville Air National Base, FL, Aug. 13, 2020. Two CV-22 Osprey aircraft landed for refueling before returning to their home at Floridia Air National Guard, Det 2 based at Hurlburt Field. The FLANG Det 2 aids the 8th Special Operations Squadron and the 801st Special Operations Aircraft Maintenance Squadron to sync and form continuity within the CV-22 Osprey Community. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech Sgt. Chelsea Smith)

    Date Taken: 08.13.2020
    Date Posted: 08.17.2020 19:43
    Photo ID: 6318103
    VIRIN: 200813-Z-XV261-1015
    Location: JACKSONVILLE, FL, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CV-22 Ospreys land at 125th Fighter Wing [Image 2 of 2], by TSgt Chelsea Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Air National Guard
    air combat command
    F-15
    fighter wing
    125 fighter wing

