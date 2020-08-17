Blue Angels Welcome New C130 Home

200817-N-OY339-1161 PENSACOLA, Fla. (August 17, 2020) The U.S. Navy Flight Demonstration Squadron, the Blue Angels, C-130 pilots and crew arrive at Naval Air Station Pensacola with the team’s new C-130J Super Hercules. 2020 marks the team’s 50th year utilizing the C-130 as its lead logistics aircraft. The Blue Angels’ previous C-130 “T” model served the team for 17 years and was retired in May of 2019. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Christopher Gordon)
