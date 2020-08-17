Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Blue Angels Welcome New C130 Home

    PENSACOLA, FL, UNITED STATES

    08.17.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Christopher Gordon  

    Navy Flight Demonstration Squadron

    200817-N-OY339-1161 PENSACOLA, Fla. (August 17, 2020) The U.S. Navy Flight Demonstration Squadron, the Blue Angels, C-130 pilots and crew arrive at Naval Air Station Pensacola with the team’s new C-130J Super Hercules. 2020 marks the team’s 50th year utilizing the C-130 as its lead logistics aircraft. The Blue Angels’ previous C-130 “T” model served the team for 17 years and was retired in May of 2019. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Christopher Gordon)

