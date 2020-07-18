U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. James Garcia Arvelo, 571st Mobility Support Advisory Squadron materiel management lead air advisor, demonstrates supply systems up close with members of the July 22, 2020, at Cotopaxi Air Force Base in Latacunga, Ecuador. (U.S. Air Force photo by Capt. Kaitlin Morones)
|Date Taken:
|07.18.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.17.2020 16:27
|Photo ID:
|6317882
|VIRIN:
|200718-F-BZ180-008
|Resolution:
|4032x3024
|Size:
|1.83 MB
|Location:
|US
This work, USAF air advisors pin on new tradition for Fuerza Aérea Ecuatoriana [Image 8 of 8], by TSgt Luther Mitchell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
USAF air advisors pin on new tradition for Fuerza Aérea Ecuatoriana
