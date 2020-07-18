Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USAF air advisors pin on new tradition for Fuerza Aérea Ecuatoriana [Image 7 of 8]

    USAF air advisors pin on new tradition for Fuerza Aérea Ecuatoriana

    UNITED STATES

    07.18.2020

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Luther Mitchell 

    621st Contingency Response Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Jacob Haines, 571st Mobility Support Advisory Squadron aircraft maintenance air advisor, teaches Fuerza Aérea Ecuatoriana maintainers about C-130 Hercules wire maintenance July 21. 2020, at Cotopaxi Air Force Base in Latacunga, Ecuador. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Caleb Dysert)

    Date Taken: 07.18.2020
    Date Posted: 08.17.2020 16:27
    VIRIN: 200718-F-BZ180-007
    This work, USAF air advisors pin on new tradition for Fuerza Aérea Ecuatoriana [Image 8 of 8], by TSgt Luther Mitchell, identified by DVIDS

