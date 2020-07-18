Members of the Fuerza Aérea Ecuatoriana and the U.S. Air Force’s 571st Mobility Support Advisory Squadron Mobile Training Team deliver school supplies and soccer balls July 30, 2020, to a local school near Latacunga, Ecuador. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. James Garcia Arvelo)
|Date Taken:
|07.18.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.17.2020 16:27
|Photo ID:
|6317878
|VIRIN:
|200718-F-BZ180-004
|Resolution:
|1157x856
|Size:
|276.7 KB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, USAF air advisors pin on new tradition for Fuerza Aérea Ecuatoriana [Image 8 of 8], by TSgt Luther Mitchell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
USAF air advisors pin on new tradition for Fuerza Aérea Ecuatoriana
LEAVE A COMMENT