    USAF air advisors pin on new tradition for Fuerza Aérea Ecuatoriana [Image 1 of 8]

    USAF air advisors pin on new tradition for Fuerza Aérea Ecuatoriana

    UNITED STATES

    07.18.2020

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Luther Mitchell 

    621st Contingency Response Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Capt. Kaitlin Morones, 571st Mobility Support Advisory Squadron logistics air advisor, places a pin on Sargento Primero Juan Germán Nieto Calderón from the Fuerza Aérea Ecuatoriana, during a graduation ceremony July 31, 2020, at Cotopaxi Air Force Base in Latacunga, Ecuador. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Freddy Muñoz)

