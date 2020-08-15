GUANTANAMO BAY, Cuba (August 15, 2020) Electrician’s Mate 2nd Class Dylan Brocar takes a sample of hydraulic fluid from the hydraulic steering pump aboard the Cyclone-class coastal patrol ship USS Tornado (PC 14). Tornado is deployed to the U.S. Southern Command area of responsibility to support Joint Interagency Task Force South's mission, which includes counter illicit drug trafficking in the Caribbean and Eastern Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Dan Serianni/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.15.2020 Date Posted: 08.17.2020 15:40 Photo ID: 6317802 VIRIN: 200815-N-HG846-0008 Resolution: 3226x3399 Size: 709.79 KB Location: CU Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 200815-N-HG846-0008 [Image 4 of 4], by PO3 Daniel Serianni, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.