Recruits with Fox Company, 2nd Recruit Training Battalion, participate in the Water Survival Basic Qualification course at Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego, Aug. 17, 2020. Instructors gave in-depth classes and demonstrations to recruits to ensure their success during the swim qualification events. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Zachary T. Beatty)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.17.2020 Date Posted: 08.17.2020 13:08 Photo ID: 6317602 VIRIN: 200817-M-VX661-1098 Resolution: 5985x3990 Size: 3.25 MB Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Fox Company Swim Qual [Image 9 of 9], by LCpl Zachary Beatty, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.