    Fox Company Swim Qual [Image 2 of 9]

    Fox Company Swim Qual

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    08.17.2020

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Zachary Beatty 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego

    Recruits with Fox Company, 2nd Recruit Training Battalion, participate in the Water Survival Basic Qualification course at Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego, Aug. 17, 2020. Instructors gave in-depth classes and demonstrations to recruits to ensure their success during the swim qualification events. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Zachary T. Beatty)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fox Company Swim Qual [Image 9 of 9], by LCpl Zachary Beatty, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    #MCRDSD #RecruitTraining

