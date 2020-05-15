Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard Sector/Air Station Corpus Christi conducts Change of Watch Ceremony

    CORPUS CHRISTI, TX, UNITED STATES

    05.15.2020

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Coast Guard District 8 PADET Houston

    Coast Guard Sector/Air Station Corpus Christi conducts a Change of Watch Ceremony May 15, 2020, were Master Chief Murray, right, relieved Master Chief Sharer, left, of Command Master Chief duties at Sector/Air Station. (U.S. Coast Guard photo courtesy of Sector/Air Station Corpus Christi)

