Corpus Christi Mayor signs Safe Boating Week Proclamation

Corpus Christi Mayor Joe McComb signs a proclamation declaring May 16-22 as “Safe Boating Week” May 16, 2020. Safe Boating Week is an annual campaign used to increase boating safety awremnes, reducing boating accidents and enhancing the boating experience. (U.S. Coast Guard photo)

