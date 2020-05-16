Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Corpus Christi Mayor signs Safe Boating Week Proclamation [Image 2 of 3]

    Corpus Christi Mayor signs Safe Boating Week Proclamation

    CORPUS CHRISTI, TX, UNITED STATES

    05.16.2020

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Coast Guard District 8 PADET Houston

    Corpus Christi Mayor Joe McComb signs a proclamation declaring May 16-22 as “Safe Boating Week” May 16, 2020. Safe Boating Week is an annual campaign used to increase boating safety awremnes, reducing boating accidents and enhancing the boating experience. (U.S. Coast Guard photo)

    Date Taken: 05.16.2020
    Location: CORPUS CHRISTI, TX, US 
    USCG
    Coast Guard
    proclamation
    Safe Boating Week
    safe boating
    Sector/Air Station Corpus Christi
    Coast Guard Sector/Air Station Corpus Christi
    Mayor Joe McComb

