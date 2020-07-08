Date Taken: 08.07.2020 Date Posted: 08.17.2020 11:25 Photo ID: 6317448 VIRIN: 200917-Z-FT094-1006 Resolution: 5996x3373 Size: 13 MB Location: ALBUQUERQUE, NM, US

Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Members of the 150th Security Forces Squadron Conduct a Domestic Operations Exercise In support of the Joint New Mexico National Guard’s Reaction Force. [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Ian Beckley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.