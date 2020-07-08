Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Members of the 150th Security Forces Squadron Conduct a Domestic Operations Exercise In support of the Joint New Mexico National Guard’s Reaction Force. [Image 4 of 6]

    Members of the 150th Security Forces Squadron Conduct a Domestic Operations Exercise In support of the Joint New Mexico National Guard’s Reaction Force.

    ALBUQUERQUE, NM, UNITED STATES

    08.07.2020

    Photo by Senior Airman Ian Beckley 

    150th Special Operations Wing

    Senior Airman Faun O’Brien remains vigilant as she and her squad work field force formation scenarios in a simulated protest environment.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.07.2020
    Date Posted: 08.17.2020 11:25
    Photo ID: 6317446
    VIRIN: 200917-Z-FT094-1004
    Resolution: 6016x4016
    Size: 8.52 MB
    Location: ALBUQUERQUE, NM, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Members of the 150th Security Forces Squadron Conduct a Domestic Operations Exercise In support of the Joint New Mexico National Guard’s Reaction Force. [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Ian Beckley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Members of the 150th Security Forces Squadron Conduct a Domestic Operations Exercise In support of the Joint New Mexico National Guard’s Reaction Force.
    Members of the 150th Security Forces Squadron Conduct a Domestic Operations Exercise In support of the Joint New Mexico National Guard’s Reaction Force.
    Members of the 150th Security Forces Squadron Conduct a Domestic Operations Exercise In support of the Joint New Mexico National Guard’s Reaction Force.
    Members of the 150th Security Forces Squadron Conduct a Domestic Operations Exercise In support of the Joint New Mexico National Guard’s Reaction Force.
    Members of the 150th Security Forces Squadron Conduct a Domestic Operations Exercise In support of the Joint New Mexico National Guard’s Reaction Force.
    Members of the 150th Security Forces Squadron Conduct a Domestic Operations Exercise In support of the Joint New Mexico National Guard’s Reaction Force.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    150SOW
    TACO
    150SFS

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT