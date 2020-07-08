2nd. Lt. Timothy Wolffbrandt maneuvers the squads into position for the first of three domestic operations day long scenarios.
|Date Taken:
|08.07.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.17.2020 11:25
|Photo ID:
|6317444
|VIRIN:
|200917-Z-FT094-1003
|Resolution:
|5402x3606
|Size:
|8.57 MB
|Location:
|ALBUQUERQUE, NM, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Members of the 150th Security Forces Squadron Conduct a Domestic Operations Exercise In support of the Joint New Mexico National Guard’s Reaction Force. [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Ian Beckley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT