Tech. Sgt. Christopher Garcia, Senopr Airman Tyonna Sanchez and Senior Airman Selena Garcia are recognized for their efforts in support of NMNG FEMA 502F response efforts by Brig. Gen. Michele Lamontagne, New Mexico National Guard Assistant Adjutant General for Air.
|Date Taken:
|08.07.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.17.2020 11:24
|Photo ID:
|6317442
|VIRIN:
|200917-Z-FT094-1001
|Resolution:
|6016x4016
|Size:
|9.94 MB
|Location:
|ALBUQUERQUE, NM, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Members of the 150th Security Forces Squadron Conduct a Domestic Operations Exercise In support of the Joint New Mexico National Guard’s Reaction Force. [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Ian Beckley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
