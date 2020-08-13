U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to Blue Platoon, 173rd Airborne Brigade Combat Team camouflage humvees armed with a tow missile system during training exercise Saber Junction 20, at the Joint Multinational Readiness Center, Hohenfels, Germany, Aug. 13, 2020. Saber Junction 20 is a 7th Army Training Command-conducted, U.S. Army Europe-directed annual exercise designed to assess the readiness of the U.S. Army's 173rd Airborne Brigade to execute unified land operations in a joint, combined environment, and to promote interoperability with participating allies and partner nations. This year's exercise will take place primarily at 7ATC's Grafenwoehr and Hohenfels Training Areas in Bavaria. U.S. military forces stationed in Europe routinely conduct these types of exercises with allied and partner nations to enhance interoperability and readiness. (U.S. Army Photo by Pfc. Jordan Humphries)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.13.2020 Date Posted: 08.17.2020 09:44 Photo ID: 6317192 VIRIN: 200813-A-UF258-1020 Resolution: 5480x3555 Size: 2.24 MB Location: HOHENFELS, BY, DE Web Views: 3 Downloads: 2 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Scanning the horizon [Image 5 of 5], by PV2 Jordan Humphries, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.