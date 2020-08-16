Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    USS Mustin Sails Alongside JS Suzutsuki [Image 6 of 7]

    USS Mustin Sails Alongside JS Suzutsuki

    EAST CHINA SEA

    08.16.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Cody Beam 

    Destroyer Squadron 15

    EAST CHINA SEA (Aug. 16, 2020) The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Mustin (DDG 89) sails alongside the Japanese Maritime Self-Defense Force ship JS Suzutsuki (DD 117). Mustin is underway conducting operations in support of security and stability in the Indo-Pacific while assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Cody Beam)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.16.2020
    Date Posted: 08.17.2020 07:59
    Photo ID: 6317137
    VIRIN: 200816-N-AJ005-1054
    Resolution: 4909x3506
    Size: 757.74 KB
    Location: EAST CHINA SEA
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Mustin Sails Alongside JS Suzutsuki [Image 7 of 7], by PO3 Cody Beam, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Mustin Sails Alongside JS Suzutsuki
    USS Mustin Sails Alongside JS Suzutsuki
    USS Mustin Sails Alongside JS Suzutsuki
    USS Mustin Sails Alongside JS Suzutsuki
    USS Mustin Sails Alongside JS Suzutsuki
    USS Mustin Sails Alongside JS Suzutsuki
    USS Mustin Sails Alongside JS Suzutsuki

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    U.S. 7th Fleet
    USS Mustin
    DDG 89
    JMSDF
    DESRON 15
    CTF 70
    indo-pacific
    Surface Warriors
    60STRONG

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT