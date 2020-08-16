USS Mustin Sails Alongside JS Suzutsuki

EAST CHINA SEA (Aug. 16, 2020) The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Mustin (DDG 89) sails alongside the Japanese Maritime Self-Defense Force ship JS Suzutsuki (DD 117). Mustin is underway conducting operations in support of security and stability in the Indo-Pacific while assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Cody Beam)

