USS Mustin Sails Alongside JS Suzutsuki

EAST CHINA SEA (Aug. 16, 2020) Aviation Electrician 3rd Class Elliot Amerdi, assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Mustin (DDG 89), stands look out watch as the ship transits with the JS Suzutsuki (DD 117). Mustin is underway conducting operations in support of security and stability in the Indo-Pacific while assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Cody Beam)

