USS Ralph Johnson Conducts Strait of Replenishment-at-Sea

200815-N-FP334-1018 ARABIAN GULF (Aug. 15, 2020) Gunner's Mate 2nd Class Cooper Badner, from Spokane, Wash., assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ralph Johnson (DDG 114), fires a shot line to the Military Sealift Command dry cargo and ammunition ship USNS Matthew Perry (T-AKE 9) during a replenishment-at-sea. Ralph Johnson is part of Nimitz Carrier Strike Group and is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and Pacific through the Western Indian Ocean and three critical chokepoints to the free flow of global commerce. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Anthony Collier/RELEASED)

