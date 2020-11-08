Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Seabees Prepare Camp Shields for Inclement Weather [Image 4 of 5]

    Seabees Prepare Camp Shields for Inclement Weather

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    08.11.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Michael Lopez 

    Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 3

    200812-N-TP832-1097 OKINAWA, Japan (Aug. 12, 2020) Equipment Operator 1st Class Michael Nadeau, assigned to U.S. Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 3, operates an 11K forklift to lower the camp’s Seabee statue onto its post after testing a steel table that will secure the statue during inclement weather at Camp Shields in Okinawa, Japan. NMCB-3 is deployed across the Indo-Pacific region conducting high-quality construction to support U.S. and partner nations to strengthen partnerships, deter aggression, and enable expeditionary logistics and naval power projection. The battalion stands ready to complete assigned tasking, support Humanitarian Aid/Disaster Relief and Major Combat Operations throughout the area of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Michael Lopez/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.11.2020
    Date Posted: 08.17.2020 01:04
    Photo ID: 6316979
    VIRIN: 200812-N-TP832-1097
    Resolution: 4928x3280
    Size: 1.64 MB
    Location: OKINAWA, JP
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Seabees Prepare Camp Shields for Inclement Weather [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Michael Lopez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Seabees Prepare Camp Shields for Inclement Weather
    Seabees Prepare Camp Shields for Inclement Weather
    Seabees Prepare Camp Shields for Inclement Weather
    Seabees Prepare Camp Shields for Inclement Weather
    Seabees Prepare Camp Shields for Inclement Weather

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Seabees
    NMCB-3
    Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 3
    Naval Construction Force
    Camp Shields

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT