Seabees Prepare Camp Shields for Inclement Weather

200812-N-TP832-1061 OKINAWA, Japan (Aug. 12, 2020) Chief Utilitiesman Daniel O’Fallon, assigned to U.S. Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 3, observes the camp’s Seabee statue being lowered onto a steel table to test that it will secure the statue during inclement weather at Camp Shields in Okinawa, Japan. NMCB-3 is deployed across the Indo-Pacific region conducting high-quality construction to support U.S. and partner nations to strengthen partnerships, deter aggression, and enable expeditionary logistics and naval power projection. The battalion stands ready to complete assigned tasking, support Humanitarian Aid/Disaster Relief and Major Combat Operations throughout the area of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Michael Lopez/Released)

Date Taken: 08.11.2020 Date Posted: 08.17.2020 Location: OKINAWA, JP