USS Halsey Conducts Replenishment-at-sea

200817-N-FA490-2015 PHILIPPINE SEA (Aug. 17, 2020) Seaman Phuc Nguyen, assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer USS Halsey (DDG 97), observes a replenishment-at-sea (RAS) with the Lewis and Clark-class dry cargo ship USNS Alan Shepard (T-AKE 3). Halsey is underway conducting operations in support of security and stability in the Indo-Pacific while assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Andrew Langholf)

