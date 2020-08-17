Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Halsey Conducts Replenishment-at-sea [Image 5 of 8]

    USS Halsey Conducts Replenishment-at-sea

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    08.17.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Andrew Langholf 

    Destroyer Squadron 15

    200817-N-FA490-2015 PHILIPPINE SEA (Aug. 17, 2020) Seaman Phuc Nguyen, assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer USS Halsey (DDG 97), observes a replenishment-at-sea (RAS) with the Lewis and Clark-class dry cargo ship USNS Alan Shepard (T-AKE 3). Halsey is underway conducting operations in support of security and stability in the Indo-Pacific while assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Andrew Langholf)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.17.2020
    Date Posted: 08.17.2020 01:09
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    TAGS

    U.S. 7th Fleet
    DESRON 15
    USS Halsey
    CTF 70
    DDG 97
    indo-pacific
    Surface Warriors

