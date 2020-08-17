200817-N-FA490-2068 PHILIPPINE SEA (Aug. 17, 2020) Ensign Thomas Demri, assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer USS Halsey (DDG 97), serves as Junior Officer of the Deck (JOOD) during a replenishment-at-sea (RAS) from the pilot house, with the Lewis and Clark-class dry cargo ship USNS Alan Shepard (T-AKE 3). Halsey is underway conducting operations in support of security and stability in the Indo-Pacific while assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Andrew Langholf)
|Date Taken:
|08.17.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.17.2020 01:09
|Photo ID:
|6316959
|VIRIN:
|200817-N-FA490-2068
|Resolution:
|7952x5304
|Size:
|1.23 MB
|Location:
|PHILIPPINE SEA
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|2
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, USS Halsey Conducts Replenishment-at-sea [Image 8 of 8], by PO3 Andrew Langholf, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
