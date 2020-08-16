Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard and local agencies respond to diesel spill on James Island [Image 1 of 2]

    Coast Guard and local agencies respond to diesel spill on James Island

    CHARLESTON, SC, UNITED STATES

    08.16.2020

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7 PADET Jacksonville   

    The Coast Guard and the South Carolina Department of Environmental Control are responding Saturday to a report of a diesel release near the James Island water treatment plant, Savannah, Georgia, Aug 15, 2020. Due to the hard work of a local chemical clean up company the spill is under control. ( U.S. Coast Guard Photo)

    USCG
    South Carolina
    Charleston
    D7
    SCDHEC
    James island diesel spill

