Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    30th BCT Returns Home After Deployment [Image 10 of 13]

    30th BCT Returns Home After Deployment

    CHARLOTTE, NC, UNITED STATES

    08.15.2020

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Sonia Clark 

    145th Airlift Wing, Public Affairs North Carolina Air National Guard

    A member of the North Carolina National Guard’s 30th Armored Brigade Combat Team reunites with his family, August 15th 2020, at the 145th Airlift Wing, in Charlotte, North Carolina. The Soldiers are home after a year-long deployment to the Middle East in support of Operation Inherent Resolve and Operation Spartan Shield.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.15.2020
    Date Posted: 08.16.2020 13:02
    Photo ID: 6316661
    VIRIN: 200815-Z-TO715-1013
    Resolution: 3300x2550
    Size: 994.12 KB
    Location: CHARLOTTE, NC, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 30th BCT Returns Home After Deployment [Image 13 of 13], by SSgt Sonia Clark, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    30th BCT Returns Home After Deployment
    30th BCT Returns Home After Deployment
    30th BCT Returns Home After Deployment
    30th BCT Returns Home After Deployment
    30th BCT Returns Home After Deployment
    30th BCT Returns Home After Deployment
    30th BCT Returns Home After Deployment
    30th BCT Returns Home After Deployment
    30th BCT Returns Home After Deployment
    30th BCT Returns Home After Deployment
    30th BCT Returns Home After Deployment
    30th BCT Returns Home After Deployment
    30th BCT Returns Home After Deployment

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    North Carolina National Guard
    Charlotte
    family
    Soldiers
    Army
    deployment
    30th BCT
    Operation Spartan Shield
    Operation Inherent Resolve

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT