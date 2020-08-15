30th BCT Returns Home After Deployment

A member of the North Carolina National Guard’s 30th Armored Brigade Combat Team reunites with his family, August 15th 2020, at the 145th Airlift Wing, in Charlotte, North Carolina. The Soldiers are home after a year-long deployment to the Middle East in support of Operation Inherent Resolve and Operation Spartan Shield.

Date Taken: 08.15.2020
Location: CHARLOTTE, NC, US