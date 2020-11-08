Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    F-35s Under Starry Skies of Volk Field

    VOLK FIELD, WI, UNITED STATES

    08.11.2020

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Ryan Campbell 

    158th Fighter Wing

    F-35A Lightning IIs assigned to the 134th Fighter Squadron, Vermont Air National Guard, sit on the flight line after a day of flying training mission at Northern Lightning 2020, Volk Field, Wis., Aug. 11, 2020. Elements of the 158th Fighter Wing deployed to the annual exercise that gives the wing and aircraft training in deploying and conducting combat missions in a joint environment, including F-22 Raptors, F/A-18 Super Hornets and F-16 Fighting Falcons that flew with them in the nearly month-long exercise. (U.S. Air National Guard photo illustration by Tech. Sgt. Ryan Campbell) (This image was created by blending a series of multiple exposures.)

    Date Taken: 08.11.2020
    Date Posted: 08.16.2020 09:14
    Location: VOLK FIELD, WI, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, F-35s Under Starry Skies of Volk Field, by TSgt Ryan Campbell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    158th fighter wing
    f35
    green mountain boys
    vtang
    f35vermont
    northern lightning 2020

