    Coast Guard medevacs hiker experiencing symptoms of possible stroke near Coos Bay, OR [Image 2 of 3]

    Coast Guard medevacs hiker experiencing symptoms of possible stroke near Coos Bay, OR

    COOS BAY, OR, UNITED STATES

    08.15.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Michael Clark 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 13

    A Sector North Bend aircrew aboard an MH-65 Dolphin rescue helicopter prepare to medevac a distressed hiker from the Coos Bay area in Coos County, OR, Saturday afternoon. A ground party including local EMS and Coos County Sheriff's deputies assisted in the rescue. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Lt. Alex Webber)

    Date Taken: 08.15.2020
    Date Posted: 08.15.2020 23:41
    Photo ID: 6316366
    VIRIN: 200815-G-YE015-2002
    Resolution: 939x626
    Size: 189.88 KB
    Location: COOS BAY, OR, US 
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard medevacs hiker experiencing symptoms of possible stroke near Coos Bay, OR [Image 3 of 3], by PO3 Michael Clark, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    SAR
    Oregon
    Assist
    Hiker
    North Bend
    Dolphin
    Teamwork
    Coos Bay
    MH-65
    Inland

