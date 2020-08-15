A Sector North Bend aircrew aboard an MH-65 Dolphin rescue helicopter prepare to medevac a distressed hiker from the Coos Bay area in Coos County, OR, Saturday afternoon. A ground party including local EMS and Coos County Sheriff's deputies assisted in the rescue. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Lt. Alex Webber)
|Date Taken:
|08.15.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.15.2020 23:41
|Photo ID:
|6316366
|VIRIN:
|200815-G-YE015-2002
|Resolution:
|939x626
|Size:
|189.88 KB
|Location:
|COOS BAY, OR, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Coast Guard medevacs hiker experiencing symptoms of possible stroke near Coos Bay, OR [Image 3 of 3], by PO3 Michael Clark, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT