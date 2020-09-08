Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Leadership changes in 960th CW [Image 12 of 19]

    Leadership changes in 960th CW

    JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-LACKLAND, TX, UNITED STATES

    08.09.2020

    960th Cyberspace Wing

    Maj. Gen. Brian Borgen, 10th Air Force commander, presides over a ceremony where Col. Lori Jones relinquishes command of the 960th Cyberspace Wing to Col. Richard Erredge Aug. 9, 2020, at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Christopher Brzuchalski)

    Date Taken: 08.09.2020
    Date Posted: 08.15.2020 22:56
    Photo ID: 6316343
    VIRIN: 200809-F-F3955-1039
    Resolution: 4832x3692
    Size: 2.54 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-LACKLAND, TX, US
