200812-N-IO312-1866 PHILIPPINE SEA (Aug. 12, 2020) The forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6) conducts a replenishment at sea with the dry cargo and ammunition ship USNS Cesar Chavez (T-AKE 14). America, flagship of the America Expeditionary Strike Group, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Matthew Cavenaile)
|Date Taken:
|08.12.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.15.2020 19:46
|Photo ID:
|6316281
|VIRIN:
|200812-N-IO312-1866
|Resolution:
|3959x2639
|Size:
|845.61 KB
|Location:
|JP
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|2
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Replenishment at Sea [Image 7 of 7], by SN Matthew Cavenaile, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
