200812-N-IO312-1626 PHILIPPINE SEA (Aug. 12, 2020) The forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6) conducts a replenishment at sea with the dry cargo and ammunition ship USNS Cesar Chavez (T-AKE 14). America, flagship of the America Expeditionary Strike Group, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Matthew Cavenaile)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.12.2020 Date Posted: 08.15.2020 19:46 Photo ID: 6316280 VIRIN: 200812-N-IO312-1626 Resolution: 4764x3176 Size: 939.21 KB Location: JP Web Views: 1 Downloads: 2 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Replenishment at Sea [Image 7 of 7], by SN Matthew Cavenaile, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.