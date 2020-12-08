USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Replenishment at Sea

200812-N-IO312-1292 PHILIPPINE SEA (Aug. 12, 2020) An MH-60S Seahawk helicopter from Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 25 delivers cargo to the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6) during a replenishment at sea. America, flagship of the America Expeditionary Strike Group, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Matthew Cavenaile)

