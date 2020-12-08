USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Replenishment at Sea

200812-N-IO312-1237 PHILIPPINE SEA (Aug. 12, 2020) The dry cargo and ammunition ship USNS Cesar Chavez (T-AKE 14) steams alongside the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6) during a replenishment at sea, while an MH-60S Seahawk from Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 25 executes a vertical replenishment between the ships. America, flagship of the America Expeditionary Strike Group, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Matthew Cavenaile)

Date Taken: 08.12.2020 Location: JP