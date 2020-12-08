Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Replenishment at Sea [Image 2 of 7]

    USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Replenishment at Sea

    JAPAN

    08.12.2020

    Photo by Seaman Matthew Cavenaile 

    USS America (LHA 6)

    200812-N-IO312-1237 PHILIPPINE SEA (Aug. 12, 2020) The dry cargo and ammunition ship USNS Cesar Chavez (T-AKE 14) steams alongside the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6) during a replenishment at sea, while an MH-60S Seahawk from Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 25 executes a vertical replenishment between the ships. America, flagship of the America Expeditionary Strike Group, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Matthew Cavenaile)

    Date Taken: 08.12.2020
    Security
    RAS
    Replenishment at sea
    UNREP
    vertical replenishment
    VERTREP
    Stability
    Capability
    HSC-25
    Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron 25
    helicopter
    Underway replenishment
    Readiness
    MH-60S Seahawk
    Lethality
    PresenceMatters
    FightTonight
    USS America (LHA 6)
    USNS Cesar Chavez (T-AKE 14)
    ForgedByTheSea
    USINDOPACOM
    FreeAndOpenIndoPacific
    FreeAndOpen

