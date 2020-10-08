USS Ralph Johnson Sailors Conduct Weapons Maintenance

200810-N-FP334-1034 ARABIAN GULF (Aug. 10, 2020)

Gunner's Mate Seaman Angel Ramosmarrero, from Puerto Rico, assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ralph Johnson (DDG 114), loads ammunition into a mark 38 25mm machine gun while conducting maintenance. Ralph Johnson is part of Nimitz Carrier Strike Group and is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and Pacific through the Western Indian Ocean and three critical chokepoints to the free flow of global commerce. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Anthony Collier/RELEASED)

