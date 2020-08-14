A Change of Command, but Continued Excellence for the 362nd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

Army Cpt. La'Nita Eaton, former commander of the 362nd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment, hands the guidon off to Army Col. Kevin Branch, the 99th Readiness Division's Mission Command Support Group commander, during a change of command ceremony at the Armed Forces Reserve Center in Londonderry, N.H. Aug. 14, 2020. During this ceremony, Eaton relinquishes command of the 362nd MPAD to Army Cpt. Joseph Booth, who will be the new commander for the unit. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Army Staff Sgt. Ray Boyington)

