Sterett Sailors Participate in a Fire-Fighting Drill

200813-N-NC885-2104 RED SEA (August 13, 2020) Sailors assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Sterett (DDG 104) use a Naval Firefighter's Thermal Imaging system (NFTI) to locate simulated hot spots during a firefighting drill. Sterett is part of the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group and is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and Pacific through the Western Indian Ocean and three critical chokepoints to the free flow of global commerce. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Drace Wilson/RELEASED)

