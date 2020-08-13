Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    USS Sterett Sailors Participate in a Medical Response Drill

    USS Sterett Sailors Participate in a Medical Response Drill

    RED SEA

    08.13.2020

    Photo by Seaman Drace Wilson 

    Carrier Strike Group 11

    200813-N-NC885-2014 RED SEA (August 13, 2020) Sailors aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Sterett (DDG 104) treat a simulated medical emergency during a medical response drill. Sterett is part of the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group and is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and Pacific through the Western Indian Ocean and three critical chokepoints to the free flow of global commerce. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Drace Wilson/RELEASED)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.13.2020
    Date Posted: 08.15.2020 13:10
    Photo ID: 6316080
    VIRIN: 200813-N-NC885-2014
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 1.86 MB
    Location: RED SEA
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Sterett Sailors Participate in a Medical Response Drill, by SN Drace Wilson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Medical
    CENTCOM
    USCENTCOM
    Training Team
    "USS Sterett
    NAVCENT
    DDG 104
    C5F
    USCENTCOMPA
    Sterett Sailors
    Forever Dauntless

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT