    The “Archangels” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 25 Detachment 6 Conduct Deck Landing Qualifications aboard USS Germantown (LSD 42) [Image 11 of 14]

    The “Archangels” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 25 Detachment 6 Conduct Deck Landing Qualifications aboard USS Germantown (LSD 42)

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    08.13.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Taylor M DiMartino 

    USS Germantown (LSD 42)

    PHILIPPINE SEA (Aug. 13, 2020) Flight deck crew members prepare for an MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter from the “Archangels” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 25, Detachment 6, to conduct deck landing qualifications on the flight deck of the amphibious dock landing ship USS Germantown (LSD 42). Germantown, part of America Expeditionary Strike Group, is operating in the 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with allies and partners, and serves as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Taylor DiMartino)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.13.2020
    Date Posted: 08.15.2020 12:16
    Photo ID: 6316011
    VIRIN: 200813-N-CL550-2946
    Resolution: 5487x3314
    Size: 1.8 MB
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The “Archangels” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 25 Detachment 6 Conduct Deck Landing Qualifications aboard USS Germantown (LSD 42) [Image 14 of 14], by PO2 Taylor M DiMartino, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

