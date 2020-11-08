USS Germantown (LSD 42) Sets Sea and Anchor Detail to Get Underway

SASEBO, Japan (Aug. 11, 2020) Quartermaster 3rd Class Kaleb Spurgeon, from Arnold, Mo., takes a bearing using a telescopic alidade on the port bridge wing during a sea and anchor evolution aboard the amphibious dock landing ship USS Germantown (LSD 42). Germantown, part of America Expeditionary Strike Group, is operating in the 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with allies and partners, and serves as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Taylor DiMartino)

