    USS Germantown (LSD 42) Sets Sea and Anchor Detail to Get Underway

    USS Germantown (LSD 42) Sets Sea and Anchor Detail to Get Underway

    SASEBO, JAPAN

    08.11.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Taylor M DiMartino 

    USS Germantown (LSD 42)

    SASEBO, Japan (Aug. 11, 2020) Quartermaster 3rd Class Kaleb Spurgeon, from Arnold, Mo., takes a bearing using a telescopic alidade on the port bridge wing during a sea and anchor evolution aboard the amphibious dock landing ship USS Germantown (LSD 42). Germantown, part of America Expeditionary Strike Group, is operating in the 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with allies and partners, and serves as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Taylor DiMartino)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.11.2020
    Date Posted: 08.15.2020 08:51
    Photo ID: 6315984
    VIRIN: 200811-N-CL550-1738
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 1.06 MB
    Location: SASEBO, JP 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Germantown (LSD 42) Sets Sea and Anchor Detail to Get Underway [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Taylor M DiMartino, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    security
    stability
    deck department
    underway
    capability
    USS Germantown (LSD 42)
    sea and anchor
    readiness
    training
    Whidbey Island-class
    lethality
    NBU 7
    PresenceMatters
    FightTonight
    ForgedByTheSea
    USINDOPACOM
    FreeAndOpenIndoPacific
    FreeAndOpen

