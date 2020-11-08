SASEBO, Japan (Aug. 11, 2020) Seaman Roi Aeron Zedrich Casama, from San Antonio, attaches a housing stopper to the anchor chain after the anchor is brought up aboard the amphibious dock landing ship USS Germantown (LSD 42). Germantown, part of America Expeditionary Strike Group, is operating in the 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with allies and partners, and serves as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Taylor DiMartino)
|08.11.2020
|08.15.2020 08:51
|6315982
|200811-N-CL550-1620
|4618x3033
|1.18 MB
|SASEBO, JP
|2
|1
|0
This work, USS Germantown (LSD 42) Sets Sea and Anchor Detail to Get Underway [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Taylor M DiMartino, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
