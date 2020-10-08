USS Germantown (LSD 42) Conducts its Second Crew Screening for COVID-19

SASEBO, Japan (Aug. 10, 2020) Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Aaron Jon Docuyanan, from Temecula, Calif., right, administers a nasal swab COVID-19 test for Lt. Kimberley Engols, from Sierra Vista, Ariz., during the second crew-wide screening for the virus in the medical ward aboard the amphibious dock landing ship USS Germantown (LSD 42). Germantown, part of America Expeditionary Strike Group, is operating in the 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with allies and partners, and serves as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Taylor DiMartino)

