Environmental Portrait onboard USS Mustin

PHILIPPINE SEA (July 25, 2020) Gunner’s Mate Seaman Daniel Campos, from Chico, Texas, onboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Mustin (DDG 89). Mustin is underway conducting operations in support of security and stability in the Indo-Pacific while assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Cody Beam)
|Date Taken:
|07.25.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.15.2020 06:57
|Photo ID:
|6315959
|VIRIN:
|200725-N-AJ005-1049
|Resolution:
|4661x3329
|Size:
|673.57 KB
|Location:
|PHILIPPINE SEA
|Hometown:
|CHICO, TX, US
