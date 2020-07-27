Environmental portrait aboard USS Mustin

PHILIPPINE SEA (July 27, 2020) A portrait of Electronic Technician 3rd Class Diana Mendozadiaz, assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Mustin (DDG 89), standing watch as the electronics system supervisor. Mustin is underway conducting operations in support of security and stability in the Indo-Pacific while assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Cody Beam)
|Date Taken:
|07.27.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.15.2020 02:27
|Location:
|PHILIPPINE SEA
