Environmental portrait aboard USS Mustin

PHILIPPINE SEA (July 27, 2020) A portrait of Electronic Technician 3rd Class Diana Mendozadiaz, assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Mustin (DDG 89), standing watch as the electronics system supervisor. Mustin is underway conducting operations in support of security and stability in the Indo-Pacific while assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Cody Beam)

