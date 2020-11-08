200810-N-ZW128-1010
PEARL HARBOR (August 11, 2020) Airman Anthony Avila, from Los Angeles, Ca., removes a chock aboard Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2). Essex is homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Wesley Richardson)
|Date Taken:
|08.11.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.14.2020 23:08
|Photo ID:
|6315565
|VIRIN:
|200810-N-ZW128-1010
|Resolution:
|3892x2780
|Size:
|847.35 KB
|Location:
|PACIFIC OCEAN
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, ESSEX Underway Operations [Image 2 of 2], by PO3 Wesley Richardson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT