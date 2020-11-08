Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ESSEX Underway Operations

    ESSEX Underway Operations

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    08.11.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Wesley Richardson 

    USS Essex-LHD 2

    200810-N-ZW128-1010

    PEARL HARBOR (August 11, 2020) Airman Anthony Avila, from Los Angeles, Ca., removes a chock aboard Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2). Essex is homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Wesley Richardson)

