15Y reload AH-64 Apaches during Aerial Gunnery at PTA

AH-64 Armament/Electrical/Avionic Systems Repairer (15Y) Soldiers of Delta 2-6 Cavalry Squadron, 25th Combat Aviation Brigade, 25th Infantry Division, work together to load rockets and 30mm cannon ammunition into the AH-64D Longbow Apache during aerial gunnery at Pōhakuloa Training Area, Hawaii. The 15Ys are primarily responsible for the maintenance of AH-64 helicopters. With hundreds of Army missions depending on these helicopters, they must ensure that all of them are safe and ready to fly.

(U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Sarah D. Sangster)

