    15Y reload AH-64 Apaches during Aerial Gunnery at PTA

    15Y reload AH-64 Apaches during Aerial Gunnery at PTA

    PōHAKULOA TRAINING AREA, HI, UNITED STATES

    08.07.2020

    Photo by Sgt. Sarah Sangster 

    25th Combat Aviation Brigade

    AH-64 Armament/Electrical/Avionic Systems Repairer (15Y) Soldiers of Delta 2-6 Cavalry Squadron, 25th Combat Aviation Brigade, 25th Infantry Division, work together to load rockets and 30mm cannon ammunition into the AH-64D Longbow Apache during aerial gunnery at Pōhakuloa Training Area, Hawaii. The 15Ys are primarily responsible for the maintenance of AH-64 helicopters. With hundreds of Army missions depending on these helicopters, they must ensure that all of them are safe and ready to fly.
    (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Sarah D. Sangster)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 15Y reload AH-64 Apaches during Aerial Gunnery at PTA [Image 18 of 18], by SGT Sarah Sangster, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

