15Y reload AH-64 Apaches during Aerial Gunnery at PTA

AH-64 Armament/Electrical/Avionic Systems Repairer (15Y) Soldiers of Delta 2-6 Cavalry Squadron, 25th Combat Aviation Brigade, 25th Infantry Division, work together to load rockets and 30mm cannon ammunition into the AH-64D Longbow Apache during aerial gunnery at Pōhakuloa Training Area, Hawaii. The 15Ys are primarily responsible for the maintenance of AH-64 helicopters. With hundreds of Army missions depending on these helicopters, they must ensure that all of them are safe and ready to fly.
(U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Sarah D. Sangster)
|Date Taken:
|08.07.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.14.2020 22:58
|Photo ID:
|6315549
|VIRIN:
|200807-A-XP872-326
|Resolution:
|6274x4183
|Size:
|2.04 MB
|Location:
|PōHAKULOA TRAINING AREA, HI, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|2
|Podcast Hits:
|0
