    Drawing Them in - with School Supplies [Image 3 of 6]

    Drawing Them in - with School Supplies

    PETERSON AFB, CO, UNITED STATES

    08.14.2020

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jared Bunn 

    21st Space Wing Public Affairs

    PETERSON AIR FORCE BASE, Colo. – Camron Pressley, an elementary school student, watches as cars pull up to receive a drawstring backpack full of school supplies during the School Supply Drive-By at Peterson Air Force Base, Aug. 14, 2020. In order to overcome the current conditions, the students wore masks and used disinfectant. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Staff Sgt. Jared Bunn)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.14.2020
    Date Posted: 08.14.2020 19:40
    Photo ID: 6315499
    VIRIN: 200814-F-JY979-0006
    Resolution: 5158x3439
    Size: 5.07 MB
    Location: PETERSON AFB, CO, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Drawing Them in - with School Supplies [Image 6 of 6], by SSgt Jared Bunn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    School
    Backpacks
    Humanitarian
    Coronavirus
    Covid-19

